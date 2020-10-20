Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Pooran looks to drive but fails to connect again. Punjab are 101/3 at the end of 10 overs. Need 64 runs in 60 balls.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Maxwell misses his flick. Pant fails to collect it initially. It goes to his left. The batters sneak in a bye as well.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, dabbed towards point for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Pooran looks to drive but the ball goes past his outside edge to Pant.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul stands and applauds that shot. Fullish ball just outside off, Pooran picks it up and launches it over wide long on for a maximum.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Full ball, outside off, Pooran lifts it over mid off and gets a boundary. Super shot.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On off and middle, clipped on the leg side for a single.
DRINKS! Right, a chase which Punjab were well and truly motoring with ease, thanks to the Universe Boss's hitting in Deshpande's first over now looks a tough mountain to climb. 2 wickets in one over, that of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal has turned the tide in Delhi's favour. Will Shreyas' men be able to capitalize on this or will Pooran make up for his mistakes and help Punjab rebuild and put them back on track for the chase? An interesting passage awaits. Marcus Stoinis to bowl now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the 9th over. Good length ball outside off, dabbed to cover-point for a dot.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Short ball, Pooran pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. It does not race away, Prithvi Shaw at deep square leg comes running to his right, dives and gets under the ball but fails to cut it off. A boundary results.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Good length ball around off, Pooran looked to play that on the off side but gets an inside edge. It goes past the leg pole and to the right of Pant. The keeper dives in that direction but fails to take it. It was a tough chance. The ball goes through to the fine leg boundary.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Shortish ball on the stumps, Pooran swivels and hooks that spectacularly over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Pooran defends it back.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, worked on the off side for a single.
Tushar Deshpande is back in the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Run out chance missed! Pooran on strike again. He pushes the ball towards the right side of the cover fielder and goes for the run. Maxwell sends him back. However, Pooran has taken off like a flash and he has to return back. However, Dhawan's throw to the keeper is a bit wild. Pant had to dive to collect the ball. He does that and tries to flick the ball on the stumps but misses. They eventually get the run in the form of an overthrow.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, blocked.
7.3 overs (3 Runs) Three now! Shortish and outside off, Maxwell looks to punch but gets an outside edge. The ball goes to the left of short third man where Rabada misfields. That allows the batters to go for the run. The ball races away to the fence but Rabada gives it a chase and makes a sliding stop near the rope. The umpire asks the help from the third umpire. Replays confirm it is a clean save and Rabada in the end has saved a run for the team.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, pushed to sweeper cover for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Pooran slams it through point and finds the gap. A boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the 7th over. Full ball on off, clipped to mid on.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This time Pooran connects on the drive. It is uppish but safely through covers for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full ball outside off, inviting Pooran to drive. Pooran does so but the ball whizzes past his outside edge. A very feeble appeal from Rabada for a caught behind but to no avail.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Wants a quick single, Maxwell, gets it. He dabs the fuller ball to mid on and takes a quick one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, tapped to point.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Fullish on the pads, glanced uppishly towards deep backward square leg for a couple.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball down the leg side, Maxwell lets it be.
Kagiso Rabada is back in. 6 runs from his first over.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Maxwell tucks it towards long on and takes a single. End of super successful over from Ashwin. Just 7 runs off it and 2 wickets.
Glenn Maxwell replaces Mayank Agarwal in the crease.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Agarwal is hopping too. Moment of madness from Punjab here. 2nd wicket in the over. Agarwal is livid with Pooran. Tossed up and around off, Pooran pushes it to the right of the bowler. He takes off for the run. However, Agarwal is ball-watching and hesitates for a moment. Pooran keeps running. Agarwal eventually gives up and responds and goes for the run but it is too late as Ashwin quickly gets to the ball and fires the throw towards the keeper. Pant takes the bails off in a flash and Agarwal is short. His bat got stuck in the crease and he fell during his attempt to make it to the crease. He is wobbling as he goes to the pavilion. After that expensive over, Delhi needed something to cover things up and well, they have got a couple of wickets in very quick time.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, blocked.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pooran is off the mark in style! Tossed up, full and wide outside off, Pooran drills it through the cover and opens his account with a boundary.
Nicholas Pooran walks out to the middle now.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Wow! Universe Boss is out of here! Ashwin had a wood over Gayle in the past and that continues here. The carnage has been cut short by Ashwin. Top class stuff from Ashwin. A loopy ball around middle, dipping in. Gayle sits down and looks to slog sweep but he misses. The ball thumps the middle stump.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! Full and around middle to start from Ashwin, Gayle drills it through mid on. The ball is racing away to the fence but Axar from long off cuts it off. Two taken.
Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl now.
