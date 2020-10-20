Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Flatter ball on middle and off, clipped to short mid-wicket for a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, tapped to the leg side for one.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played. Flatter ball down the leg side, Dhawan helps it on its way by tapping it gently to the right of Rahul to the fine leg fence.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped on the leg side for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Dhawan smashes it back hard, past the bowler, towards long off. A single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full, around middle and leg, tucked towards long on for a run.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Pant is off the mark. Taps this towards long on and takes a single. End of successful over from Murgan.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, driven to the right of the bowler. Ashwin runs in and cuts it off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, tucked to the leg side.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shreyas Iyer, dangerous Iyer, goes for 14. The plot has worked for Punjab. Flatter ball down the leg side, Iyer looks to help it down to fine leg but gets a fine edge. Rahul, the keeper, anticipates well and moves to his left well ahead and takes the catch. Punjab appeal for a caught behind and the umpire concurs. Would have been a wide had Iyer decided not to flirt with that.
8.2 overs (1 Run) This is driven towards long off for a run. 50 comes up for Dhawan. Continuing the fine touch.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Taken on the full and into the gap. Full toss on off, Dhawan gets down and sweeps it forcefully in front of square leg for a boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Full, around off, driven to long off for one.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Call was for two but they get more than that. On the pads, Dhawan tickles it towards the fine leg boundary. The man at fine leg cannot cut it away. A boundary results.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a couple.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball around off, Iyer looks to defend but it comes off the outside edge. Keeps low, goes on a bounce to the right of Rahul. Rahul dives but cannot stop that. It goes off his mitts towards third man for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan makes room, Neesham follows him. Dhawan manages to force it through cover for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
James Neesham is back in. 1-0-7-1 for him, got the wicket of Prithvi Shaw in his first.
6.6 overs (1 Run) One more run! 5 singles, a tidy over from Murugan. Flatter and on middle, keeps a touch low. Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike for the next over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and outside off, Dhawan jumps out of his crease and lifts it over extra cover for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, cut towards deep point for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, quicker too. Iyer pushes it towards the cover fielder.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, forced to sweeper cover for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around middle, Iyer flicks it trough mid-wicket for a single.
Murugan Ashwin, the leggie, into the attack now.
DRINKS! A good start for Delhi here, they lost Shaw cheaply but he has been in a poor run of form off late. But that has not hampered the shot playing ability of Dhawan and Iyer. Both are taking the singles and stroking at calculated free will as well. They have a good batting depth with Pant, Stoinis, Hetmyer and even Sams to follow. Would want to continue the same momentum for a while before going big real time.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 9 off it. Good length ball around off, Iyer pushes it towards point and goes for a run. Top Powerplay for Delhi.
5.5 overs (1 Run) One more single! Low full toss on middle, Dhawan strokes it towards long on and gets to the other end.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Iyer flicks it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, cut through cover-point for one. 50 up for Delhi.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Didn't go for the power but timing and placement. Short ball on middle, Dhawan swivels and help pulls it over square leg and once again the ball races away to the boundary. Runs coming thick and fast for Dhawan. He moves to 33 off 18 balls.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Quick single this time. Length ball around off, Iyer taps it towards the off side onto the pitch and calls for a run. Dhawan responds and they complete the single easily.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Delhi Capitals are 87/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.