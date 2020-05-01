Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday tweeted a video of fast bowler Mohammed Shami carrying out his exercise routine as the players serve their one-week quarantine period in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Shaandaar Shami," KXIP tweeted along with the video. "Put on your workout playlist and join @MdShami11 bhai in the drill," they added. In the video, Shami can be seen doing various iterations of push-ups and planks among other exercises.

The KXIP players travelled to the UAE last Friday.

The IPL season is set to begin on September 19, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opener.

KXIP will be captained by wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul this year. It will be his first stint as the captain of an IPL franchise.

Rahul has credited coach Anil Kumble for making his life as the skipper easy.

"Somebody like Anil bhai helps me immensely because I share a very good relationship off the field as we are from the same state and has made life as captain very easy," Rahul said in a video released on the IPL website.

"I know he (Anil Kumble) will do most of the planning and I just have to go out in the middle and carry it out," he added.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich league was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, but the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in India, the tournament has been shifted to the UAE.