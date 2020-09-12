Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) players Harpreet Brar and Mayank Agarwal, renamed as “Mayank Singh Aujla” by Brar, gave a glimpse into the “Lion's Den” – KXIP's team room in the UAE. A sprawling facility within the team hotel, the room has separate areas for team meetings, workouts as well as games and fun activities. The players sweat it out in the “hardworking section” that is flush with gym equipment followed by the “game section” where players cool off after all the hard work. Hardus Viljoen and Chris Gayle are seen as spectators to a video game played by two of their mates.

There are billboards for players who have represented KXIP since Indian Premier League's (IPL) inception in 2008, the captains, the big-hitters, wicket takers, players with most catches, players with the fastest hundreds and best bowling performances, and of course, players in the squad for IPL 2020.

Players are seen milling around, enjoying their time on the snooker and foosball tables as well as playing games of table tennis.

There are shots from team meetings with captain KL Rahul, coach Anil Kumble, Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle all in attendance.

KXIP made the final of the IPL in 2014 but since then they haven't been able to make the playoffs.

They finished sixth in 2019, seventh in 2018 and fifth in 2017. There are two wooden spoon finishes as well in 2016 and 2015 since they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2014 final.

Promoted

However, they have a new captain and coach this season and have also bought back their star from the 2014 season, Glenn Maxwell.

KXIP will play their first IPL match on September 20 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.