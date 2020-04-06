"Keep Dreaming": Yuzvendra Chahal's Brutal Response To Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah Tweet

Yuzvendra Chahal has publicly spoken about his batting on numerous occasions, hilariously glorifying his abilities with the bat . But when Mumbai Indians put out a post on Twitter with a split image of Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah, asking fans if they were "pumped-up to see Bumrah bowl to Chahal?", the Indian leg-spinner played down his own proficiency and posted a brutal response. "Keep dreaming i am batting no.10 or 11 before me finch ABD sir and king kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting," replied the 29-year-old Indian cricketer .

Chahal, who would have been a part of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore if the IPL had gone ahead, said he had been spending time with family members.

"I don't get to spend too much time with my family. After many years I am at home. I am spending a lot of time with my family. It is a good and new experience. I sleep late and wake up late and spend time with my family members in the evening." said the leg-spinner.

On Sunday, Chahal went back to his old passion, headlining an online blitz event organised by chess.com, and said the sport taught him to be patient on the cricket field.

A former national Under-12 chess champion, India cricketer Chahal has the distinction of having represented the country at the World Youth Chess Championships, and is listed on the World Chess Federation (FIDE) website.

"Chess taught me patience. In cricket, you may be bowling well but you may not get wickets.

"Like in a Test match you may have bowled well in a day but not got wickets but you have to come back the next day so you need to be patient. Chess has helped me a lot in that way. I have learnt to be patient and get batsmen out."

(With PTI inputs)