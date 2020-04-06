Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

"Keep Dreaming": Yuzvendra Chahal's Brutal Response To Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah Tweet

Updated: 06 April 2020 14:59 IST

With the Indian Premier League also held up by the coronavirus pandemic, the cricketers are using social media to keep the competitive spirit alive.

"Keep Dreaming": Yuzvendra Chahals Brutal Response To Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah Tweet
Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a brutal response to a Mumbai Indians tweet on him and Bumrah. © AFP

Yuzvendra Chahal has publicly spoken about his batting on numerous occasions, hilariously glorifying his abilities with the bat. But when Mumbai Indians put out a post on Twitter with a split image of Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah, asking fans if they were "pumped-up to see Bumrah bowl to Chahal?", the Indian leg-spinner played down his own proficiency and posted a brutal response. "Keep dreaming i am batting no.10 or 11 before me finch ABD sir and king kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting," replied the 29-year-old Indian cricketer.

Chahal, who would have been a part of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore if the IPL had gone ahead, said he had been spending time with family members.

"I don't get to spend too much time with my family. After many years I am at home. I am spending a lot of time with my family. It is a good and new experience. I sleep late and wake up late and spend time with my family members in the evening." said the leg-spinner.

On Sunday, Chahal went back to his old passion, headlining an online blitz event organised by chess.com, and said the sport taught him to be patient on the cricket field.

A former national Under-12 chess champion, India cricketer Chahal has the distinction of having represented the country at the World Youth Chess Championships, and is listed on the World Chess Federation (FIDE) website.

"Chess taught me patience. In cricket, you may be bowling well but you may not get wickets.

"Like in a Test match you may have bowled well in a day but not got wickets but you have to come back the next day so you need to be patient. Chess has helped me a lot in that way. I have learnt to be patient and get batsmen out."

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MI asked fans if they were pumped to see "Bumrah bowl to Chahal"
  • Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a brutal response to MI's tweet
  • Chahal took the names of Finch, De Villiers and Kohli in his response
Related Articles
Yuzvendra Chahal Says Chess Taught Him How To Stay Patient
Yuzvendra Chahal Says Chess Taught Him How To Stay Patient
Well Talk About IPL When "Life Gets Back To Normal": Rohit Sharma To Yuzvendra Chahal
We'll Talk About IPL When "Life Gets Back To Normal": Rohit Sharma To Yuzvendra Chahal
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahals "First TikTok Video With Dad" Turns Into Meme Fest
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's "First TikTok Video With Dad" Turns Into Meme Fest
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Gets His Cheeks Pulled In TikTok Video
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Gets His Cheeks Pulled In TikTok Video
Shreyas Iyer And Hardik Pandyas Bromance On Instagram Will Leave You In Splits
Shreyas Iyer And Hardik Pandya's Bromance On Instagram Will Leave You In Splits
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.