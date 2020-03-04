Jonty Rhodes Takes A Dip In The Ganges In Rishikesh. See Pic

Jonty Rhodes, the former South African cricketer, took to Twitter and posted a picture of him taking a dip in the river Ganges in Rishikesh on Wednesday. "Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual #moksha #rishikesh #internationalyogfestival," Rhodes captioned the picture. The 50-year-old is probably in India as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to begin on March 29. Jonty Rhodes is currently associated with IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab as their fielding coach. Before KXIP, Rhodes was the fielding coach of Mumbai Indians from 2009 to 2017. Rhodes was also a part of three IPL title campaigns for the most successful team in the tournament.