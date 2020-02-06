 
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League Due To Stress Fracture

Updated: 06 February 2020 17:42 IST
Fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Thursday ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League season due to a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Jofra Archer will not be a part of Rajasthan Royal's squad for the upcoming IPL season. © Twitter

Top England fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture in his right elbow.  The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Archer, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, will also miss England's Test tour of Sri Lanka. He is expected to be out of action for three months. "Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture," said the ECB in a statement. 

"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," it added. 

Archer experienced discomfort in his right elbow during the series in South Africa in December when he could only play the Boxing Day Test. 

The 24-year-old Barbados born pacer has represented England in seven Tests and 14 ODIs, taking 30 and 23 wickets respectively. 

He has also played a T20 International. His absence is a big blow to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL beginning next month. 

In 21 IPL games, Archer has picked up 26 wickets at an average of 23.69. 

In his maiden IPL season in 2018, he took 15 wickets in 10 games at 21.66 before taking 11 in as many games at 26.45 the following season. 

Highlights
  • Archer was on Thursday ruled out of Indian Premier League
  • Archer suffered a low grade stress fracture on his right elbow
  • Jofra Archer played just one Test during England's tour of South Africa
