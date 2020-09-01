Football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic is best known for two things - his amazing skills with the ball and his eye-grabbing quotes. The 38-year-old has played for several top clubs across the world, including the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus, and despite his age, is still putting in top class performances. In the season just gone by, he scored 10 goals in 18 appearances and helped rejuvenate AC Milan's campaign. Part of the reason why he refuses to fade away is his supreme self-confidence and the desire to keep improving.

It is this kind of attitude that seems to be inspiring India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates, gearing up for this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Bumrah used a quote out of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's book to caption it.

""I always want to become better. If never being satisfied is a problem, then I have it." - Zlatan Ibrahimovic," he wrote in the caption, along with a lion emoji.

The India pacer's picture quickly gathered over 140,000 "likes".

Bumrah will be in action on September 19, when the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi.

The full schedule for the cash-rich league was announced on Sunday.

Promoted

The tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's season of the IPL is being played in the UAE due to the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in India.