Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

Jasprit Bumrah Tells Rohit Sharma Why He Is Inspired By Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Updated: 01 April 2020 22:05 IST

Jasprit Bumrah said he loves the way Zlatan Ibrahimovic rose from the ashes to become one of the best in the business.

Jasprit Bumrah Tells Rohit Sharma Why He Is Inspired By Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Mumbai Indians teammates Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah also spoke about Lasith Malinga. © AFP

Rohit Sharma caught up with Jasprit Bumrah on Instagram live where the India pacer revealed that he takes inspiration from Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Bumrah said he loves the way Ibrahimovic rose from the ashes to become one of the best in the business. "I love Ibra. I can relate to his story that people did not take him seriously and then he became a star. I can relate as I think people took me lightly initially and then I proved them wrong, I am still trying," Bumrah told Rohit on Wednesday.

With an abnormal, unorthodox action and natural pace, which he generates with a short run-up, Bumrah has left cricket pundits and fans all over the world baffled. 

Bumrah's action, which was frowned upon in his initial days, is so unique that fans have been trying to copy it ever since he made his international debut. 

Mumbai Indians teammates Rohit and Bumrah also spoke about Lasith Malinga.

"The communication was difficult initially. He taught me the mindset when he gets hit, he smiles. I used to get annoyed at the beginning but he explained there is no point getting angry," Bumrah said.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit then said that he is really looking forward to IPL and is very excited because of the new players they had bought in the auction.

"We were excited with the team this time. Was very much looking forward to this year. We had a lethal new-ball bowling combination with you and Trent Boult. And we added Chris Lynn in our batting lineup.

"We have all our bases covered this year. But it's ok we can't control such things," Rohit said.

This year's Indian Premier League is one of the many sporting events worldwide to be postponed including the Tokyo Olympics, which has been delayed until next year.

For now, the start of the IPL has been put back from March 29 until April 15 "as a precautionary measure" over the coronavirus, the BCCI said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma caught up with Jasprit Bumrah on Instagram live
  • Jasprit Bumrah revealed that he takes inspiration from Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • Jasprit Bumrah's action was frowned upon in his initial days
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah Cleans House Amid Lockdown, Reveals Why He Did It Twice. Watch
Jasprit Bumrah Cleans House Amid Lockdown, Reveals Why He Did It Twice. Watch
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes "Amateur Gardner" Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. See Pictures
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes "Amateur Gardner" Amid COVID-19 Pandemic. See Pictures
Jasprit Bumrah Refuses To Play The "Blame Game" After Indias Dismal Batting Show In 2nd Test
Jasprit Bumrah Refuses To Play The "Blame Game" After India's Dismal Batting Show In 2nd Test
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Gives Send Offs To Kane Williamson, Tom Latham In 2nd Test. Watch
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Gives Send Offs To Kane Williamson, Tom Latham In 2nd Test. Watch
NZ vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2: Trent Boult Claims Three As New Zealand Push India On Back Foot
NZ vs IND, 2nd Test Day 2: Trent Boult Claims Three As New Zealand Push India On Back Foot
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.