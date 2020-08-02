Jasprit Bumrah has one of the most unconventional bowling actions in world cricket and it has given nightmares to many batsmen. If that was anything less, a recent video posted by Mumbai Indians will add to the worries of the batsmen as it showed Bumrah bowling with six different actions. While at first it seemed nothing more than just a fun drill on the training ground, one should not be too surprised if he decides to pull out a variation or two up his sleeves, come the IPL. "Can you guess all bowlers Boom is trying to imitate? PS: Wait for the bonus round," Mumbai Indians shared the clip, asking their fans to guess the bowlers Bumrah was imitating.

While it was hard to guess all the bowling actions, some were quite close beginning with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to Sri Lanka fast bowler and Bumrah's Mumbai Indians teammate Lasith Malinga and former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

It all culminated in the 'bonus round' with Bumrah's action being copied.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the spearhead of Mumbai Indians' fast-bowling attack alongside Lasith Malinga for several years now, and with their most experienced bowler Malinga out of the tournament in the UAE, Bumrah will have a lot riding on his shoulders.

To share the load of Bumrah's shoulders, Mumbai Indians have bolstered their fast bowling by trading in New Zealand's Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals, ahead of the annual auction last year.

Mumbai Indians begin their title defence against last season's runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the tournament on September 19.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the tournament's history with four titles and they would be hoping to add one more silverware to the already rich trophy cabinet, while MS Dhoni-led CSK would be looking to avenge the narrow one-run defeat they suffered in the summit clash last year, when the return to action.