IPL Would Be "A Great Fit" If T20 World Cup Is Delayed: Pat Cummins

The Indian Premier League (IPL) could fill the void left by the Twenty20 World Cup if it is delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Aussie cricketer Pat Cummins said Wednesday. Due to begin in Australia in October, the T20 competition's start is looking increasingly unlikely amid virus-related travel restrictions. "If that opens up a window I think the IPL would be a great fit," Cummins told media in Sydney. He remained optimistic that the World Cup and Australian tour of England would go ahead, but if those were cancelled at least a return of T20 could be a boost to the game.