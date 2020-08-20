With the tournament's new title sponsor confirmed, the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday revealed its new logo for its 2020 season. IPL took to Instagram to share a story with a picture of the new logo, with the hashtag "#Dream11IPL", and asked fans how they liked it. Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who will be playing the first match of the upcoming season on September 19 in the UAE, also shared the logo on their Instagram, and wrote: "Now taking guard, #Dream11IPL".

The IPL Instagram account shared the new logo for this season on its story.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday confirmed fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 as the title sponsor for the 2020 season of the IPL.

Dream11 bid Rs 222 crore to win the title sponsorship right, after Vivo and BCCI suspended their contract for this year amid the Sino-India border conflict.

Under the deal with Vivo, BCCI were receiving Rs 440 crore per year.

Dream11 outbid companies like Tata Sons, Unacademy and Byju's to bag the sponsorship deal for the cash-rich league.

The 13th edition of the IPL was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will now get underway on September 19. But due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, this season of the IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

Contingents of some teams like the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday departed for the UAE, where they will undergo quarantine.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are slated to leave for the UAE on Friday.