Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have won the toss and opted to bat against last season runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. KXIP and CSK occupy the bottom two spots on the points table, having won just one match out of a total four. The Punjab-based franchise recorded their maiden win in the ongoing edition against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). CSK got their opening win in the IPL 2020 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been the top performers for KXIP, with Faf du Plessis making his presence felt for the Chennai-based franchise. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 18 Live Updates Between Kings XI Punjab And Chennai Super Kings, Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium