IPL Auction 2020: Twitter Hails "Inspirational" Pravin Tambe After KKR Buy 48-Year-Old

Updated: 20 December 2019 11:40 IST

IPL Auction 2020: Pravin Tambe became the oldest player to be bought in the history of the tournament when KKR picked him up for Rs 20 lakh.

IPL: Pravin Tambe said that he will play with the mindset of a 20-year-old. © BCCI

While several youngsters caught the eye in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction on Thursday, leg-spinner Pravin Tambe embodied the saying 'age is just a number'. At 48, Tambe became the oldest player to be bought in an IPL auction when he was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. If he is given a game by the franchise, Tambe will become the oldest player to play in the IPL. That record is currently held by Australian spinner Brad Hogg, who played for KKR at the age of 44.

Twitter users were left impressed by the fact that Pravin Tambe got picked at the IPL auction, with many saying that his story is an inspirational one that teaches people to never give up.

"48-year-old #PravinTambe attracting bids in the IPL auction is the biggest story for me this season. It gives me a very valuable lesson which is -Keep working hard and never stop preserving, for you never know when an opportunity comes knocking!" one user tweeted.

"Pravin Tambe will be playing in the IPL next year, at age 48 and a half!  Inspirational," tweeted another.

"My request is to give maximum chance to pravin tambe," wrote another user.

"Pravin Tambe has been picked up by @KKRiders for@TheVivoIPLT20! He is 48!! His coaching academy is less than a mile from where I stay. Many say age is just a number. This guy is living that line! Will he get to play a match though? #IPLAuction2020 @legytambe Good luck sirji," a user wrote.

There were some who saw the funny side to the story, tweeting that Chennai Super Kings missed out on the spinner. The MS Dhoni-led team often gets trolled for buying older players and many fans thought Tambe perfectly fit their bill.

Tambe, who made his IPL debut at the age of 41, said that as far as he is concerned, he does not feel any different now than he did as a 20-year-old.

"I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old," Tambe was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I'm with them not playing," he added.

"People say many things but I keep doing my job and put in a lot of hard work. I will like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It's not to prove anything. If that was the case, I could not have played so long. I'm really excited to play for them," he said.

KKR bolstered their squad with nine players at the auction, including England's World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan and Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who became the highest paid overseas player in the tournament's history.

Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Pravin Vijay Tambe Pravin Tambe Cricket
Highlights
  • Kolkata Knight Riders bought Pravin Tambe for Rs 20 lakh
  • At 48, he became the oldest player to be bought in the history of the IPL
  • Fans lauded the spinner, calling his story an inspiration
