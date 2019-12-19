 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL Auction 2020: Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy

Updated: 19 December 2019 16:51 IST

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins beat England all-rounder Ben Stokes to become the most expensive international buy in the history of IPL.

IPL Auction 2020: Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy
Pat Cummins will play for KKR in IPL 2020. © AFP

Pat Cummins, with the base price of Rs. 2 crore, was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs. 15.5 crore in the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. In the process, the Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins beat Ben Stokes' price of Rs. 14.5 crore to become the most expensive international buy in the history of IPL. England all-rounder Ben Stokes was bought for Rs. 14.5 crore in 2017 by Rising Pune Supergiant. Among other big buys, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, with the base price of Rs. 2 crore was sold to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for Rs. 10.75 crore.  

In the IPL 2020 auction, South Africa's Chris Morris with the base price of Rs 1.5 crore, was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10 crore. England's Sam Curran was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs. 5.5 crore. Delhi Capitals bought Chris Woakes for 1.5 crore while Aaron Finch, with the base price of Rs 1 crore, was sold to RCB for Rs 4.4 crore.

Players like Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan and Colin de Grandhomme remained unsold in the first round of bidding. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Glenn James Maxwell Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cummins beat Stokes to become most expensive international buy
  • Cummins was sold to KKR for Rs. 15.5 crore
  • Glenn Maxwell was sold to KXIP for Rs. 10.75 crore
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Seeks Inspiration From Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins For Impressive Comeback Post Injury
Hardik Pandya Seeks Inspiration From Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins For Impressive Comeback Post Injury
Australia vs Pakistan: Third Umpire Messes Up Pat Cummins No-Ball Against Pakistan, Angers Twitter
Australia vs Pakistan: Third Umpire Messes Up Pat Cummins No-Ball Against Pakistan, Angers Twitter
ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith, Pat Cummins Continue To Dominate After Ashes Heroics
ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith, Pat Cummins Continue To Dominate After Ashes Heroics
Thought Virat Kohli Was Best, But Steve Smith On Another Level: Australia Coach Justin Langer
Thought Virat Kohli Was Best, But Steve Smith On Another Level: Australia Coach Justin Langer
Australia Retain Ashes With 185-Run Win Over England In 4th Test
Australia Retain Ashes With 185-Run Win Over England In 4th Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.