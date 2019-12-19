IPL Auction 2020: Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy

Pat Cummins, with the base price of Rs. 2 crore, was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs. 15.5 crore in the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. In the process, the Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins beat Ben Stokes' price of Rs. 14.5 crore to become the most expensive international buy in the history of IPL. England all-rounder Ben Stokes was bought for Rs. 14.5 crore in 2017 by Rising Pune Supergiant. Among other big buys, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, with the base price of Rs. 2 crore was sold to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for Rs. 10.75 crore.

In the IPL 2020 auction, South Africa's Chris Morris with the base price of Rs 1.5 crore, was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10 crore. England's Sam Curran was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs. 5.5 crore. Delhi Capitals bought Chris Woakes for 1.5 crore while Aaron Finch, with the base price of Rs 1 crore, was sold to RCB for Rs 4.4 crore.

Players like Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan and Colin de Grandhomme remained unsold in the first round of bidding.