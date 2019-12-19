 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

MS Dhoni Has Great Relation With Piyush Chawla, Says Stephen Fleming

Updated: 19 December 2019 21:01 IST

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed Piyush Chawla has great relationship with MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni Has Great Relation With Piyush Chawla, Says Stephen Fleming
Piyush Chawla in a conversation with MS Dhoni. © AFP

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday said they rate seasoned leg-spinner Piyush Chawla very highly, adding England all-rounder Sam Curran has a great attitude after they roped in the pair at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kolkata. Chawla was roped in for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore by three-time champions CSK, making him the most expensive Indian buy so far. Chawla was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite him bowling more overs than chinaman India bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

"We rate him (Piyush) very highly. Captain has great relationship with him. He has proven that he is a quality leg-spinner. We always favour spin at our home ground which is spin dominant. A lot of spinners isn't a bad thing," Fleming said.

The MS Dhoni-led side saw off competition from Kings XI Punjab and acquired the services of the 2011 World Cup winner, who could be effective on slow tracks at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK started with a purse of just Rs 14.60 crore with five (three domestic, two overseas) slots remaining. Curran was snapped up for Rs 5.50 crore.

"We did not have a lot of money we had to be smart. Sam Curran has a great attitude to the game, he has done well against us in the past. He is playing well for England. He fits in nicely with (Dwayne) Bravo," said former New Zealand captain Fleming.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Fleming revealed Piyush Chawla has great relationship with MS Dhoni
  • Chawla was roped in for a whopping Rs 6.75 crore by CSK
  • CSK started with a purse of just Rs 14.60 crore
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni Posts Throwback Video, Makes Fun Of Wife Sakshi
Watch: MS Dhoni Posts Throwback Video, Makes Fun Of Wife Sakshi's Dialogue Delivery
India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant Speaks On MS Dhoni Chants In Stadiums
India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant Speaks On MS Dhoni Chants In Stadiums
Salman Khan Reveals Name Of His Favourite Cricketer
Salman Khan Reveals Name Of His Favourite Cricketer
Ravi Shastri Concerned About MS Dhoni
Ravi Shastri Concerned About MS Dhoni's Fitness Ahead Of T20 World Cup
MS Dhoni Taught Us To Never Panic And Trust Our Abilities, Says Dwayne Bravo
MS Dhoni Taught Us To Never Panic And Trust Our Abilities, Says Dwayne Bravo
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.