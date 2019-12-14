 
IPL Auction 2020: Lot Of Attention On Overseas Pacers, Says Ricky Ponting

Updated: 14 December 2019 14:11 IST

IPl Auction 2020: Ricky Ponting earmarked fast bowlers and all-rounders as big picks in upcoming auction ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL Auction 2020: Ricky Ponting spoke about the strategy needed heading into the auction. © BCCI/IPL

Heading into the IPL auction 2020, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said overseas fast bowlers were going to get a lot of focus and attention. He also said that all-rounders like Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham could be big picks in the upcoming IPL auction, where a total of 332 players will go under the hammer. "There's going to be a lot of focus and attention on fast bowlers, overseas ones in particular," the former Australian captain said.

"Pat Cummins could go for big money, as could Chris Woakes," Ponting was quoted as saying in a Delhi Capitals press release.

"All-rounders are always interesting in my opinion. Players like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme could all be big picks," he said.

Ponting said that teams need to be specific in their strategy at the auction and look to plug holes in their squad.

"Going into the auction you have to be very specific about the kind of players you need," he said. "For instance, we've got three openers, so we don't need to look for one. You need to identify the problem areas in your starting eleven, and essentially plug the gaps."

Ponting also spoke about what Indian stalwarts Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane -- traded in from Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals respectively -- will bring to the table for Delhi Capitals.

"They are the kind of players who are likely to do well on the Kotla wicket, and of course, bring tremendous experience with them," Ponting said.

Delhi Capitals go into the auction needing to fill 11 slots, including five overseas slots, with a kitty of Rs 27.85 crore.

