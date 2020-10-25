The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the dates and venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 knockout matches, including the final. The playoffs and the final will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from November 5-10. The Qualifier 1 November 6 and 8 respectively at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 will come to an end with Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosting the final on November 10. All the matches will start at 7:30PM IST.

"The Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs and Final will be played from 5th November to 10th November, 2020 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on 5th November followed by the Eliminator (6th November) and Qualifier 2 (8th November) in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai," the BCCI said in a press release.

The BCCI also announced the dates and venue for the Women's T20 Challenge, comprising three teams. As per a BCCI release, the matches will be played between November 4-9 at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge to be played from 4th November to 9th November will be held in Sharjah. The All-India Women's Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi's replacement in Velocity," read the BCCI release.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently occupying the top three spots in the IPL 2020 Points Table. All three sides have 14 points under their belt but are separated by their net run-rate and need only a win to secure a playoff spot.