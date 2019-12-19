The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players' auction on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in spending. The 13th edition of the lucrative franchise league will have added significance as 2020 is also a T20 World Cup year. Among Indian youngsters, Mumbai left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, who is leading the India Under-19 World Cup squad, will be the ones to watch out for along with Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel.