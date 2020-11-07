As the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2020 journey came to an end, Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with star batsman AB de Villiers. While sharing the picture, Dhanashree recalled the emotions she went through when she was introduced to de Villiers and other RCB stars for the first time and wrote that she would cherish the moment for a "lifetime".

RCB, who have never won an IPL title, ended their campaign on a dismal note as they lost five matches on the trot, including Friday's Eliminator against SunRisers Hyderabad. Despite De Villiers' hard-fought innings, RCB could only manage 131/7 in the first innings which SRH chased down with six wickets in hand.

Apart from her picture with De Villers, Dhanashree also shared a picture of her fiance Yuzvendra Chahal, holding an autographed jersey signed by De Villiers.

"Going to frame this and cherish it for a lifetime. @abdevilliers17 thank you for being the nicest person on this trip. I am extremely blessed to be around such legends. I still remember the first time I got introduced to you, the shivers and butterflies I felt was to the topmost level and to the countless number of nights sitting together and getting to learn so much from you," Dhanashree wrote on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal once again spearheaded RCB's bowling wicket and finished the season as their most successful bowler, picking 21 wickets from 15 games.

Praising her fiance, Dhanashree wrote: "@yuzi_chahal23 I'm so proud of what you do and the respect you've earned around such legends. Thank you for the greatest opportunities you've given me".

"Words aren't truly enough to express my journey with RCB. Posting this picture but taking back amazing memories with me. Thank you god. I will always be grateful," she added.

RCB had started the campaign on a bright note winning seven out of first 10 matches, igniting fans' hopes of going all the way in the tournament. However, the players lost the steam as the tournament entered its business end. But despite losing their last four league games, they somehow managed to make it to the playoffs owing to their better Net Run-Rate.