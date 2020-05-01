Suresh Raina gave fans a sneak-peek into his hotel room in Dubai where the cricketer has been quarantining after his arrival in the UAE with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Captioned “Dubai Life ! Waking up to this skyline of Dubai,” a video posted by Raina on social media gives one an insider's view of his room in a high-rise hotel. Decked with his cricket gear and training essentials, the video also gives a view of the Dubai skyline from Raina's room before the camera pans to shots of bats, workout equipment, a conference table and other essentials in the room. The song “One Night in Dubai” playing in the background gives the video an added flavour.

Dubai Life ! Waking up to this skyline of Dubai #UAE #Dubai pic.twitter.com/d1A75AprDy — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 23, 2020

Raina landed in Dubai along with his CSK teammates ahead of the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday, August 21 and has been put into a mandatory six-day quarantine in accordance with the IPL protocols.

The players will be tested on the first, third and sixth days of the quarantine period and will be allowed to train only if they return negative results in all three tests.

Promoted

Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket alongside his CSK and India teammate MS Dhoni, is the highest scorer for CSK in the IPL with 5,368 runs and second highest overall after Virat Kohli's 5,412.

CSK narrowly lost to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2019 final and would look to add to their three titles this season.