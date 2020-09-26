Delhi Capitals have started their IPL 2020 campaign on a high, winning their opening two matches -- against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. On Friday, Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were the standout performers for the side, adding 94-run for the opening wicket inside 11 overs. Shaw was the top-scorer in the match, smashing 64 off 43 balls, while Dhawan played the anchor role scoring 35 off 27 balls as Delhi Capitals posted 175/3 in 20 overs. Other than his batting, Dhawan also made headlines for his cool glasses which he wore while fielding. As soon as Dhawan walked out to field, Kevin Pietersen, the on-air commentator, was the first one to notice his glasses and was completely mesmerised by them.

The official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) shared a video where Pietersen can be heard repeatedly telling his fellow commentators that he would love to get his hands at one of those. "Look at those... I want them... I really want them," Pietersen said in the video.

Sharing the video, IPL tweeted: "Hey @SDhawan25 where did you get those uber cool glasses from? @KP24 wants to know".

Talking about the match, the opening stand between Shaw and Dhawan laid the foundation for a big total. Chasing 176 to win, CSK got off to a poor start as they lost both their openers inside the Powerplay. Faf du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav tried to rebuild but succumbed to the mounting required run-rate.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals as they bowled economically and accounted for five dismissals. Delhi won the match by 44 runs to register their second win on the trot.

With this win, Delhi sit atop the IPL points table with four points from two matches. They will next face SunRisers Hyderbad on September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.