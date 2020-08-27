Shikhar Dhawan has broken down doors for selections in the past but there's one door he cannot get past, at least for the next two days. The frustrations of quarantine have been apparent as cricketers have been locked in their rooms for six days after their arrival in the UAE for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, but the players have found ways to keep themselves busy with workouts, virtual meetings and such. Dhawan went one step further by staging an escape from his hotel room and resorting to a classic Hindi song to make peace with the lost cause.

Lip-syncing the song Hum Tum Ek Kamre Me Band Ho… Dhawan shared a video on social media where he is seen all ready for practice albeit without his sneakers.

The failed attempt at getting past this door didn't frustrate the ever-cheerful Dhawan as he found closure in the song and resigned to his fate with this caption: “Still cant open my room #quarantine 2 days to go.Cannot wait.”

Dhawan's India teammate Kuldeep Yadav found a trapped Dhawan in line with his plans for the season. Kuldeep commented, “Haha mere bhai Ap andar hi rho pure ipl tak sahi rahega dusri team ke liye (Please stay indoors for the season, brother. It will be the best thing for other teams).”

Dhawan is likely to open the batting for Delhi Capitals and Kuldeep will bowl his wrist spin for Kolkata Knight Riders.

A contest between the two would be interesting to watch when the IPL gets underway on September 19.