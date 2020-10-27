Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after losing to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Monday, dropped out of the top-four of the IPL 2020 Points Table. The two-time champions have blown hot and cold through the ongoing edition and they produced another lacklustre performance on Monday and suffered an eight-wicket loss against KXIP, which led to many loyal KKR supporters wonder if their team will make it to the playoffs. Participating in KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's Q&A session on Twitter, a KKR fan made his disappointment known and wrote that with such performances the team was playing with fans' emotions.

He further asked the Bollywood superstar what he thought of KKR's chances of winning the title this season to which he replied: "Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! (Think about me... what my heart is going through)".

Arre meri socho....mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! https://t.co/dzZYgWMXHO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Before losing their place to KXIP on Monday, KKR were firmly placed on the fourth spot for past few weeks but never looked like a side that can challenge for the title. The team also saw a change in leadership role mid-season, with England's World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan taking over the captaincy role, replacing Dinesh Karthik who stepped down to concentrate more on his batting.

The change in captaincy hasn't turned team's fortunes either, as they have lost three out of five matches under Morgan's leadership. KKR, who at one stage were head and shoulders above the mid-table teams in the playoff race, are now facing a tough competition from KXIP who have emerged as a top contender to finish in top four, after winning five games on the trot.