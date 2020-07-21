The postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 has opened up a window for this year's Indian Premier League. The mega-rich league looks set to return after it was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, concerns remain over the venue. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has two venues on its mind - India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Their preferred venue is India, but with the rise in coronavirus cases, they have decided to have a back-up venue. The UAE had also hosted the first leg of IPL 2014.

A proposal for staging the league will be sent to the government after the IPL Governing Council meets this weekend, with two proposed windows for staging 60 matches.

The BCCI prefers the window between September 26 and November 7, while the broadcasters wish to stage it between September 26 and November 14, to make the most during the Diwali weekend.

However, the Indian team travels to Australia for a four-Test series, starting December 3, and the board will have to plan for a clear quarantine window before the series starts.

For now, the BCCI will look to submit plans for a bio-secure venue and the process of bringing the players, ensuring their health and safety amidst the raging pandemic.

The ICC on Monday had also revealed revised dates for their three upcoming global events in men's cricket, including the 2023 World Cup which is to be played in India.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October-November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021, the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October-November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022, it added.

The 50-over World Cup in 2023 will be held in India October-November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023, it said.

The ICC did not mention where the T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 will be held.