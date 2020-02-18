 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

BCCI Officially Announces IPL 2020 Schedule, Final To Be Played On May 24

Updated: 18 February 2020 12:41 IST

IPL 2020 will go on for 57 days and will culminate with the final on May 24.

BCCI Officially Announces IPL 2020 Schedule, Final To Be Played On May 24
The IPL 2020 final will be played on May 24. © Twitter

The full league schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was released officially by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. The season will kick off on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings. The tournament will go on for 57 days, with the final scheduled for May 24. The final of the IPL will also be played in Mumbai, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed.

The league stage, which comprises a large part of the tournament, will go on till May 17, with three qualifiers to be played after that to decide the finalists. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who recently unveiled their new logo, will host Mumbai Indians in the final league game.

You can check the IPL 2020 schedule here.

The BCCI will also have an All Stars game between top international players before the start of IPL for a charitable cause.

This year's IPL will also see the introduction of concussion substitutes, a rule that has been the focus of several debates since its inception in Test cricket last year.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled for October, the IPL will be a great chance for players to make their case for national selection.

The auction ahead of this year's edition of the IPL, which was held in December 2019, saw 62 players finding new teams.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 BCCI Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • IPL 2020 will begin on March 29
  • Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings for the first match
  • The final will be played in Mumbai on May 24
Related Articles
IPL 2020 To Begin On March 29, Mumbai Indians Face Chennai Super Kings In Tournament Opener
IPL 2020 To Begin On March 29, Mumbai Indians Face Chennai Super Kings In Tournament Opener
IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi "Very Excited" To Spend Time With Anil Kumble
IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi "Very Excited" To Spend Time With Anil Kumble
Virat Kohli "Thrilled" To See New RCB Logo Ahead Of IPL 2020
Virat Kohli "Thrilled" To See New RCB Logo Ahead Of IPL 2020
RCB Unveil New Logo, SRH Try To Steal Their Thunder With Cheeky Comment
RCB Unveil New Logo, SRH Try To Steal Their Thunder With Cheeky Comment
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Questions RCB After IPL Franchise Removes Social Media Posts
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Questions RCB After IPL Franchise Removes Social Media Posts
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.