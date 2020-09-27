Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) both failed to qualify for the playoffs last year but have started their IPL 2020 campaigns well. While Steve Smith's side defeated last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings in their opening game, KXIP overcame a nail-biting Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals in their first match in style, thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 97 runs to register the tournament's biggest win so far. High on confidence, both sides will take on each other at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium which promises to be another high-scoring contest. The last match at the venue witnessed both sides smashing a total of 33 sixes, and Sunday's game is expected to be no different.

Given their inconsistency over the years, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are not considered as top contenders to win the IPL but if they could build on the early promise that they have shown, this could very well be their year.

Whenever these two sides have met, they have given each other a tough fight and it reflects in the head to head stats. They have played 19 matches against each other and Rajasthan Royals have a slight edge as they have won 10 games.

Head to Head Stats

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

Matches: 19

RR Won: 10

KXIP Won: 9

Kings XI Punjab are not too far behind and have won nine matches, including one in the Super Over, and they will have the opportunity to even the score on Sunday.

The highest total when these two sides have played against each other was 221, scored by Kings XI Punjab, while the highest score by Rajasthan Royals is 211.

Promoted

This face-off has also witnessed some low-scoring matches. KXIP's lowest total against RR is 112, while Rajasthan's lowest total is 124. The highest total chased down when these two sides have played against each other is 191, achieved by KXIP.

With batting line-ups of both the teams in good nick, fans can expect another cracker of a game with players sending the ball over the fence with much ease.