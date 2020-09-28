Rahul Tewatia, who became an overnight star by smashing West Indian fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, says his self-belief did not waver despite the "worst 20 balls" he ever played early in his roller-coaster knock. His sensational effort helped Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab in an incredible IPL match on Sunday night. Early on his his innings, he was struggling to put bat to ball.

"The dugout knows I can hit the ball long. I knew I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six," the 27-year-old Tewatia said after the Royals' four-wicket win.

"Five (sixes) in the over, that is amazing. I tried to hit the leg-spinner, but unfortunately I couldn't. So I had to hit other bowlers."

He hit those big hits in the 18th over off Cottrell, four of them on the trot, to turn the match on its head after the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs.

Tewatia struggled to connect with the ball initially after he was sent at Steve Smith's fall ahead of the likes of Robin Uthappa.

However, with him wasting the deliveries at the crucial juncture, pressure was building on Sanju Samson.

Asked about it, the player from Haryana said, "Now I am better. The worst 20 balls I have ever played. After then I began to hit so I kept going. I will never forget this knock."

Rajasthan have registered two wins from two matches and are second on the IPL Points Table, behind Delhi Capitals.

They will next face face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30.