Ahead of Rajasthan Royals' (RR) upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the club has shared a video of Sanju Samson gearing up for the crunch clash. The 25-year-old has been on top for the Royals in United Arab Emirates (UAE), playing a crucial role in their winning run in the ongoing campaign. Steve Smith's side have played two matches and have won both the fixtures. They are currently second in the league table, behind Delhi Capitals (DC). The video has been captioned as, "Found this under 'Sanju Special.mp4 #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily @imsanjusamson".

In the video, Samson can be seen showcasing his wide array of boundaries, something which he has been doing this season with much aplomb.

In the ongoing IPL 2020 season, Samson has scored 159 runs in two matches, with a high score of 85-runs. He has also registered a 214.86 strike rate. His boundary count amounts to five fours and 16 sixes.

The video was praised by his fans. One fan commented, "Big fan of sanju smason".

"Power of kerala... pride of kerala... Sanju V Samson...", another wrote in the comment section.

In their first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RR won by 16-runs, followed by a 4-wicket win victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

In their upcoming match, they face KKR at the Dubai International Stadium. IPL 2020 has been shifted to UAE, due to rising coronavirus cases in India. Other than Dubai International Stadium, the other stadiums to host the IPL matches are Sharjah Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium.