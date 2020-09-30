Rajasthan Royals, table-toppers, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals are coming into the game after winning two high-scoring encounters against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders started the tournament with a 49-run loss to Mumbai Indians but turned things around in their second game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson: The wicketkeeper-batsman has been in a purple patch in this year's IPL. Samson scored 74 and 85 against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab respectively. KKR have a young bowling attack that lacks experience and Samson can take advantage of it and once again will look to score big runs.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia had an unbelievable outing with the bat against Kings XI Punjab as he smashed 30 runs in an over from Sheldon Cottrell to help his side complete a record run chase. RR will be hoping that Tewatia comes good again when the two teams meet on Wednesday.

Jos Buttler: The England international failed with the bat in a high-scoring match against Kings XI Punjab but despite that RR managed to cross the line with three balls to spare. Buttler had a decent time with the bat during the English summer just ahead of the IPL 2020 and he will be looking to provide a solid start to the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill: The young batsman impressed one and all with an unbeaten knock of 70 against SunRisers Hyderabad. Gill is arguably the most technically sound batsman on display in this year's IPL. Rajasthan Royals' bowlers have not been at their best and Gill will look to capitalise on that.

Pat Cummins: After giving away 49 runs from three overs in the opening game, Pat Cummins produced an exceptional spell of fast bowling in the next match, giving away just 19 runs and picking up a wicket. Cummins can also be handy with the bat and KKR will rely on him to keep a star-studded RR batting line-up quiet.

Andre Russell: The all-rounder failed to get going with the bat against Mumbai Indians in KKR's campaign opener and didn't get a chance to bat against SRH in the next fixture. With the ball, Russell has bowled just four overs in two games and has picked up two wickets. Russell's all-round ability might come in handy against the likes of Jofra Archer and Steve Smith.