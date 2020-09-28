Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably two of the biggest cricket stars in India, with both having massive fan following in the cricket-mad country. Every year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) provides fans with an opportunity to see these two pillars of Indian cricket taking on each other. This IPL rivalry between Kohli and Rohit adds to the excitement surrounding the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Mumbai Indians (MI) match, making it one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament. Rohit is the most successful captain in the IPL history leading MI to four titles, Kohli, on the other hand, is the most successful batsman in tournament's history, but is yet to guide RCB to the glittering trophy.

Despite shining with the bat, Kohli hasn't been able to guide his team well against Mumbai Indians, who have dominated the contest for so many years now.

If we go by the head to head stats between the two sides Mumbai Indians are the clear favourites, with 18 wins, including two in the Champions League, out of 27 encounters.

RCB despite boasting of some of the biggest hitters in world cricket up their ranks have only managed to secure nine wins against the defending champions.

Head to Head Stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Matches: 27

MI Won: 18

RCB Won: 9

Despite head to head stats heavily favouring Mumbai Indians, the RCB vs MI contests have more often than not lived up for fans' expectations.

When these two sides met last year, the match became a talking point for all the wrong reason when S Ravi, one of the on-field umpires, failed to spot a front foot no-ball of Lasith Malinga on the final delivery of the game and RCB ended up losing the match by six runs.

These two sides have been part of some high-scoring contests and also witnessed a few low scoring matches.

RCB's 235 is the highest total when these two sides have played against each other, with Mumbai not too far behind with a score of 213.

This encounter has also witnessed some low scoring matches, with the lowest total being the 115 scored by Mumbai Indians. When it comes to chasing, Mumbai Indians lead the race with highest successful chase of 171. The lowest total defended is 156, achieved by RCB.

With both teams have won and lost a game each of their first two games, they will be eager to register their second win of the IPL 2020 and set the tone for the rest of the tournament.