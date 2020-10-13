Yuzvendra Chahal has been in excellent form during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The spinner has played a crucial role in their five wins. In their recent fixture, RCB coasted past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with ease, defeating them by 82 runs and Chahal had an important role in that result. He grabbed the crucial wicket of Dinesh Karthik. After the win, Chahal took to Twitter to praise his side's win, to which former India international Yuvraj Singh gave a cheeky reply. The 2011 ODI World Cup winner replied, "Tu kisi ko nahi marne de raha ! Lagta hai maidan par vapas aana padega! Great spell Yuzi top class". The former India international's reply roughly means that he should make a return to the field, as nobody has been able to play against Chahal in the ongoing IPL season.

Tu kisi ko nahi marne de raha ! Lagta hai maidan par vapas aana padega ! Great spell Yuzi top class — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 13, 2020

Yuvraj teased Chahal for his brilliant spell, where he only conceded 12 runs in four overs and registered a dismissal.

Chahal had originally tweeted, "No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it. Great team effort tonight".

In the ongoing IPL season, Chahal has grabbed 10 wickets in seven fixtures, conceding only 191 runs with a 7.07 economy.

RCB are currently third in the eight-team table. In their last three fixtures, they have won two and crashed to a defeat.

In their upcoming fixture, RCB face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on October 15, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).