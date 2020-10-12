Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 12, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Currently in top half of the table, RCB are fourth in the standings, with KKR occupying the third spot. Both teams have played six matches, winning four and losing two matches, with Dinesh Karthik's side have a better net run-rate. In their last three fixtures, RCB and KKR have won two and crashed to a defeat. Both of the outfits' defeats have come against Delhi Capitals (DC).

With the season finally gaining momentum, it looks like RCB skipper Virat Kohli has finally found his feet in the tournament. Having started on a poor note, the Indian cricketer slammed an unbeaten 90-run knock vs Chennai Super Kings in his side's previous match, which they won comfortably. Against KKR, he will be facing Pat Cummins, who has a point to prove in the ongoing edition. Although, the Australian pacer has only registered two wickets in six matches this season. On Monday, he will be eyeing the wicket of Kohli, which could be a huge confidence booster for him!

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL, with KKR holding bragging rights with 14 wins. Meanwhile, RCB have notched 10 victories.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Head to Head Match Stats

Matches: 24

RCB Won: 10

KKR Won: 14

Promoted

The upcoming match could also see certain players reach milestones. RCB's AB de Villiers is only three catches away from completing 100 IPL catches. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine needs three sixes to reach 50 IPL sixes.

Both teams will be hoping to grab a crucial win and cement their position in the playoff spots.