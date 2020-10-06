Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday once again made headlines but this time for not 'Mankading' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Aaron Finch, leaving him with just a warning in the first over of his spell. Ashwin has been very vocal against batsmen who try to steal yards by walking out of the crease even before the ball is bowled. However, after the game, the spinner took to Twitter to make it clear that his move should serve as the "first and final warning for 2020" and nobody should blame him afterwards.

On a lighter note, Ashwin, in his tweet, also mentioned that despite whatever happened in the middle, him, Ricky Ponting and Aaron Finch are still "good buddies".

"Let's make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don't blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw. #IPL2020," Ashwin tweeted.

Ashwin, who was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab last year, whipped up a storm by 'Mankading' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler during an IPL game.

Before the start of the tournament, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had said that none of his players will be allowed to affect the controversial mode of dismissal saying "it's not within the spirit of the game".

After that Ashwin and Ponting had a discussion over the matter, with both of them agreeing that batsmen stealing yards is " basically cheating".

So, Ashwin's move during Monday's game can be linked to the conversation he had with Ponting. With this move he has in a way kept the word of his coach and also made his stance clear.

As far as his bowling is concerned, Ashwin bowled brilliantly and provided his side the first breakthrough, dismissing RCB's in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal cheaply on the final delivery of his first over. He returned with figures of 1/26 in his four overs.