Royal Challengers Bangalore shot up the Indian Premier League 2020 points table from 7th to 3rd after their dramatic Super Over win against Mumbai Indians. With two wins in three matches, they have four points and are behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals only on net run rate. However, they have played one match more than the two teams above them. Mumbai Indians' defeat sees them drop a spot to fifth with two points, behind Kings XI Punjab on net run rate. While Chennai Super Kings also have two points, a lower net run rate sees them at 7th, Kolkata Knight Riders are also on two points but have a game in hand.

SunRisers Hyderabad are bottom of the table, having lost both their matches so far.

However, David Warner's team will have a chance to open their points account when they take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

KXIP captain KL Rahul keeps the Orange Cap, with 222 runs, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal is close behind him with 221 runs. The two of them are the only players to have scored centuries in this year's edition of the IPL so far.

AB de Villiers, with his quickfire knock of 55 off 24 balls, moved up to fifth in the list of highest run-getters. Devdutt Padikkal, who hit a 40-ball 54, and Aaron Finch, who scored 52 off 35, also moved up in the run-scorers list to 7th and 8th respectively.

Mohammed Shami, with seven scalps to his name, leads the race for the Purple Cap. Trent Boult with his two wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal with Hardik Pandya's scalp, have joined a long list of bowlers next in line with five wickets.