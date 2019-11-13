 
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Rope In Trent Boult, Ankit Rajpoot To Play For Rajasthan Royals

Updated: 13 November 2019 20:23 IST
IPL 2020: Four-time champions Mumbai Indians roped in New Zealand pacer Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals, while Ankit Rajpoot moved to Rajasthan Royals after a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020: Trent Boult played for Delhi Capitals in last two editions. © AFP

Fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab. The right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018 has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets. Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against SunRisers Hyderabad. Rajpoot is the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult will play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season after being traded by Delhi Capitals. The seasoned New Zealand bowler made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for Delhi in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani while welcoming Boult to the franchise said, "Mumbai Indians has always taken pride in having good pace attack. Year-on-year our bowlers have won us many games, a classic example being last year's final".

"We are delighted to have Trent Boult as part of the MI family and are looking forward to the upcoming season. I am sure his experience across formats, especially in the limited overs, will add value to our campaign," he added.

Topics mentioned in this article Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Trent Alexander Boult Trent Boult Cricket Ankit Rajpoot IPL 2020
Highlights
  • Four-time champions Mumbai Indians roped in New Zealand pacer Trent Boult
  • Ankit Rajpoot moved to Rajasthan Royals after a successful trade by KXIP
  • Rajpoot is the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL
