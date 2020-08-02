"Good To Be Back": Rohit Sharma, Other Mumbai Indians Stars Hit The Nets After Quarantine. See Pics
Mumbai Indians have begun their preparations for IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi after completing their mandatory quarantine period.
Highlights
-
Mumbai Indians had their first training session ahead of IPL 2020
-
Mumbai are based in Abu Dhabi and trained at the Zayed Cricket Stadium
-
IPL 2020 begins in the UAE from September 19
Mumbai Indians have hit the ground running with training sessions after the completion of the mandatory seven-day quarantine period ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Many players including captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan as well as the support staff of Mahela Jayawardena, Andrew McDonald and others were seen at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Academy. Mumbai are based in Abu Dhabi along with Kolkata Knight Riders. Pictures and videos posted by Mumbai on their Twitter handle showed Rohit walking out for a net session and the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, indulging in warm-ups and catching drills.
Up and running #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/4nuNgzitLi— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 29, 2020
| DAY | Training in UAE #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/rIRYpbZTsZ— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 29, 2020
Rohit said the nets lasted “only for an hour” but he was happy to have some practice after months of downtime due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Feels good to be back. Even though it's only for an hour, but we'll take it,” said Rohit in a video posted by Mumbai.
Ro: "Feels good to be back!" #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/MJTD7chjy6— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 28, 2020
Bumrah was “getting used to the new normal” as he showed up at the facility wearing a mask and later loosened up with some bowling in the nets.
Back and getting used to the new normal! pic.twitter.com/ZaPsAwl4i9— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 29, 2020
Back in the MI nets #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/ROzYpuiI5S— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 29, 2020
Warm-up and fielding drills for Kung-Fu Pandya on Day #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/e1f6FIN1D1— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 29, 2020
The medical and training staff were seen at the training facility wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits while attending to the players. The Mumbai camp had chairs placed sufficiently apart so as to ensure social distancing.
Safety first #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @MahelaJay @rdchahar1 pic.twitter.com/ud0XBsllwf— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 29, 2020
Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO Matthew Boucher, in-charge of the bio-secure facility at Abu Dhabi, confirmed to NDTV that Mumbai were scheduled to train from 7:30 PM local time on Friday.
“Both teams (Mumbai and Kolkata) will be welcomed into a bio-secure facility,” Boucher told NDTV on Friday. “It is cordoned appropriately, sanitised appropriately. We have the department of health on-site. We have ambulance services in case something is needed from the player perspective and the coaching staff perspective.”
Even as the teams have begun their preparations for the 13th season of the IPL, a number of Covid-positive test results in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp have offset their training schedule and has extended the team's quarantine till September 1.