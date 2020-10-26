Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, despite beating Royals Challengers Bangalore, became the first side to get knocked out from the playoffs race. This happened after Rajasthan Royals, who were occupying the last spot ahead of their second league game on Sunday, registered a convincing win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians, which took them to sixth spot on the IPL 2020 Points Table. The MS Dhoni-led side missed out on a playoff spot for the first time in the IPL history. After the match, Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Instagram to post a heart-warming poem for all the CSK fans. CSK's official Twitter handle also shared Sakshi's poem "It's just a Game..." on their timeline. "The Queen's scroll says it all. #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted, sharing Sakshi's post.

Sunday brought a mixed bag of emotions for all CSK fans. During the day, MS Dhoni and Co. produced one of their best performances of the season as they outclassed Virat Kohli's side at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to keep themselves mathematically alive in the competition.

However, CSK fans' optimism turned grey by the night as they saw Rajasthan Royals pull off a remarkable run chase to knock out last year's runners-up from the playoff race.

After RR's win, CSK once again dropped to the bottom of the points table with just eight points from 12 games.