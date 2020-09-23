SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who lost their first game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Marsh suffered an ankle injury during SRH's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 21. Marsh had twisted his ankle while bowling on Monday and went off the field. The Australian came out to bat at number 10 and was dismissed off the very first ball he faced. The Hyderabad-based franchise named West Indies Test captain Jason Holder as the replacement for Marsh.

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

SRH captain David Warner had said after the game against RCB that the injury to his fellow Australian does not look great.

"Losing Mitch (Marsh) early, hopefully, he's okay, it doesn't look great. A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight. He's got to get an X-ray, hopefully, it's not too bad. It doesn't look great. Obviously, what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can't put any weight on it. Fingers crossed," Warner had said at the post-match presentation.

SRH have been struggling with injuries early in the tournament. Kane Williamson suffered a quadriceps injury during a training session and the team management haven't issued any update regarding the New Zealand batsman.

During the game against RCB, SRH's star spinner Rashid Khan was also involved in a nasty collision with Abhishek Sharma but fortunately for the Hyderabad camp, the Afghanistan international recovered well.

SRH will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next league fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26.