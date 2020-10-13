The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 reached the half-way mark after the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, with all teams having played seven games each. With this begins the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window, where teams can sign a player for the rest of the season after mutually agreeing to a loan fee. This window comes as a ray of hope for those players who, despite their proven record, can't break into the starting XI due to intense competition within their parent team. However, with the race for play-offs spots still wide open, no team would want to loan out their players to their rivals that easily.

While this is fairly new concept in India, those who follow football closely know how a mid-season transfer window works. With so much confusion going around, we have put together a list of things that you need to know to get a better understanding of the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window.

When does the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window starts and when will it end?

The IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window has started on Tuesday, October 13 and will last for a total of five days.

How is IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window different than last year?

When the IPL Governing Council introduced this mid-season transfer window last year, it was only allowed the transfer of uncapped players, while this year it has been extended to include the capped players as well.

What are the criteria players must fulfil to be eligible to make a temporary move from one side to the other during this IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window?

The IPL Governing Council has clearly specified that only those players, capped or uncapped, who have played less than two matches for their parent team in the ongoing edition will be eligible for switch sides.

What amount teams will have to pay to sign a player during this IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window?

The two teams involved in a deal will have to mutually agree to a loan transfer fee, first instalment of which will have to be paid to the lending team within seven days of the registration, while the rest of the dues will have to be cleared within a week from the last game of the season.

Will there be any restriction on players who will switch side for the rest of the season?

Yes, the player who sign for a different team during this transfer window will not be allowed to play against his parent side.

The IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window comes as a major opportunity for proven match-winners like Ajinkya Rahane, last year's Purple Cap winner Imran Tahir and Mumbai Indians' Chris Lynn to get some game time.

While Rahane has played just one match for his side Delhi Capitals, Lynn and Tahir have only warmed the bench for their respective franchises so far this season. But the biggest hurdle they face is their own side who wouldn't want to lose out on to their services, especially with the tournament nearing its business end.