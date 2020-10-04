Defending champions Mumbai Indians and former winners SunRisers Hyderabad are yet to get into top gear, having played four matches each in the Indian Premier Leauge (IPL) 2020. Both teams have been shaky in parts, winning two and losing as many to sit third and fourth in the IPL Points Table. Mumbai Indians lead SunRisers Hyderabad thanks to a better net run-rate, however, the latter will go into the clash more confident than Rohit Sharma's team. SRH got off to a shaky start, losing their opening two matches, but have bounced back well to win the next two. Big-name players in both camps seem to be getting back to their best, which will be an ominous sign for others.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Rohit Sharma: After not the best of starts, the Mumbai Indians skipper finally seems to be in his stride, and looked in ominous touch in the big win over Kings XI Punjab in the previous match. Rohit Sharma is the top scorer for his team so far, with 170 runs at an average of 42.50. He already has two half-centuries and is due for a big score.

Kieron Pollard: The big West Indian seems to be batting as well as he has ever done in the past in the IPL. Despite coming down the order, Kieron Pollard has been the most consistent player for Mumbai. Incredibly, Pollard has been dismissed just once, not taking to account a Super Over, this season, smashing a total of 138 runs in four matches at an average of 138. And he has got those runs at a strike-rate of 212.30.

Rahul Chahar: The leg-spinner has outshone some very big names in the team with the ball, making himself an indispensable part of the team. The youngster, who is the joint fourth highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020, has six wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.43.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

David Warner: The Australian has been far from his best, yet he is the third highest run-getter for his team this season, only four runs behind Jonny Bairstow. Without a half-century in four games, David Warner is due for a big score and the SunRisers Hyderabad will hope it all begins with a cracking knock against the defending champions.

Jonny Bairstow: Despite being dismissed for a duck, the Englishman is still the top-scorer for SRH in IPL 2020. The shorter boundaries at Sharjah could be just the medicine Bairstow wants to get into top gear, and get back to his destructive best.

Rashid Khan: After a shaky start to life in IPL 2020, the Afghanistan superstar has well and truly hit his stride. He has only four wickets to his name this season, three of them coming in one match, but Rashid Khan has one of the best economy rates in the tournament this year. He has gone for just 5.12 per over and has bowled 41 dot balls this season.