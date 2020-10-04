Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai emerged victorious in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), beating the Punjab-based franchise by 48 runs. SRH also recorded a win in their previous league clash, defeating last season runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 runs in a closely-contested affair. Both the franchises have won two out of a total of four matches.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on October 4, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

