The second clash on Sunday will see Mumbai Indians taking on bottom side Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As the points table clearly suggests, these two sides have had a contrasting IPL 2020 so far. While the defending champions are coming off a five-match unbeaten streak, Kings XI Punjab prior to their last league game had lost five games on the trot. Both sides have played eight matches so far this season and the number of games Mumbai have won are same as number of matches KXIP have lost. Mumbai are currently second in the points table with 12 points, while KXIP occupy the last spot after losing six games. KXIP have exhausted all the chances of getting away with their mistakes and every game is a do-or-die for them, while Mumbai Indians are on course to reaching the play-offs yet again. Rohit Sharma will be hoping to register yet another win and reclaim the top spot and take one step closer to the playoff qualification.

When will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match take place?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will take place on Sunday, October 18.

Where will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match be played at?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30PM IST.

Which network will telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)