IPL 2020 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 with the final scheduled for November 8, chairman of the Indian Premier League, Brijesh Patel, told PTI on Friday. With everything seemingly in place for the tournament to take place this year, Indian fans are excited about the prospect of seeing their favourite stars back in action. India's badminton star Kidambi Srikanth is no different, and he took to Twitter to express his happiness, saying that he was "excited and looking forward to see @msdhoni play again".

MS Dhoni has not been seen in action since India's loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

"Great to know #IPL2020 is happening. I'm excited and looking forward to see @msdhoni play again!" tweeted Kidambi Srikanth.

"The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL," Patel told PTI.

"We are making the SOP and it will be ready in a few days. To allow crowd or not depends on the UAE government. Anyway social distancing has to be maintained. We have left it for their government to decide on that. Will also be writing to the UAE board formally," Patel said.

There was a massive cloud over IPL 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic decimating the sporting calendar. Hopes rested on ICC's decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

The path was cleared for the IPL to be held when the ICC took the decision to postpone this year's T20 World Cup.

The IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to take place in March this year, but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.