Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both teams have suffered a defeat in their previous league encounters. KXIP were defeated by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The former posted a total of 223/2 following a maiden century in the IPL by Mayank Agarwal and a half-century by skipper KL Rahul. However, some fine performances by Steve Smith (50), Sanju Samson (85) and Rahul Tewatia (53) helped RR emerge victorious. The defending champions were defeated in a super-over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on October 1, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.