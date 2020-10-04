Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on last season's runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 18th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KXIP suffered their third defeat in four games, after losing to defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game. KXIP lost by 48 runs chasing a target of 192. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been key performers for the Punjab-based franchise, with a century each to their name in the ongoing edition. However, their death bowling has been an area of concern, which became evident against MI and Rajasthan Royals (RR). CSK are also yet to hit the heights they are capable of, with three losses in four games -- same as KXIP. However, fans will be optimistic of a turnaround in fortunes following a return to form for CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who scored an unbeaten 47 in the team's previous league clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

When is the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on October 4, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

Promoted

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)