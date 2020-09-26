Pat Cummins, after giving away 49 runs from just three overs in his previous Indian Premier League (IPL) game, came back strongly and put in an impressive show with the ball against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Cummins bowled with the new ball and cleaned up the dangerous Jonny Bairstow in his second over. Australian pacer's spell of one for 19 impressed one and all including the former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj took to Twitter to express his admiration for Cummins.

"Great come back by @patcummins30! I think great learning for young fast bowlers after getting hit in first game how quickly he has corrected his lengths and created pressure on srh batsman ! Hallmark of a quality bowler," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

In the match, SRH captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat.

The Hyderabad-based franchise got off to a poor start, losing the wicket of Bairstow in the fourth over.

Warner was looking good during his stay at the crease but he chipped one straight into the hands of Varun Chakravarthy.

Manish Pandey fought a lone battle and top-scored for SRH with a knock of 51 off 38 balls. He struck three boundaries and two maximums.

Mohammad Nabi hit two boundaries towards the end of the innings to take SRH's total to 142/4.

Both teams came into this game after losing their campaign opener. SRH suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore while Kolkata Knight Riders were outclassed by the defending champions Mumbai Indians.