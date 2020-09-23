Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin their campaign for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a match against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). MI were defeated in the IPL 2020 opener by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19. The defending champions will look to get back to winning ways, in the clash against KKR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Andre Russell: The Windies all-rounder has been a consistent performer for KKR over the years. Russell emerged as a match-winner in several games last season, and will look to deliver more of the same against MI. The 32-year-old has scored 1400 runs in 64 IPL matches at a strike rate of 186.41. Russell has further accounted for 55 wickets and 21 catches.

Dinesh Karthik: The KKR skipper will be looking to make his presence felt down the order, as a finisher. Karthik is yet to lead the franchise on to a title win, which he will certainly target in the 2020 edition. The 35-year-old has accumulated 3654 runs in 182 matches at a strike rate of 129.80. Karthik has also completed 109 catches and 30 stumpings.

Sunil Narine: The all-rounder has made his mark for KKR as a pinch-hitter at the top of the order, after initially grabbing the limelight as a mystery spinner. Narine will be expected to deliver more of the same against MI, having picked 122 wickets in 110 matches at an economy rate of 6.67. A quickfire cameo at the top of the order by Narine, might well put MI under a lot of pressure.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians skipper can change the momentum of the game singlehandedly with the willow, and will be expected to deliver the same against KKR. A solid knock from Rohit at the top of the order, might well put the KKR bowling attack under pressure, setting the stage for a maiden win.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder failed to make an impact against CSK, with his early dismissal resulting in a total which was lower than expected. Hardik, however, will be smacking his lips in anticipation of another good performance against KKR, against whom he smacked 91 runs off 34 balls in the previous edition.

Kieron Pollard: The Windies cricketer comes into the IPL, on the back of a record-breaking triumph in the CPL with the Trinbago Knight Riders. Pollard can smash the ball to all corners of the ground on his day, as well as account for some quick dismissals with his slow, deceptive deliveries. MI will be optimistic of a quality performance from Pollard, who can change the game single-handedly.