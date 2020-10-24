Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Varun Chakravarthy grabbed five wickets for KKR, meanwhile, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine registered half-centuries. After the match, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan called the off-spinner his team's "standout performer". "Varun is such a humble guy. he just goes about his work. Throughout the tournament, he has been our standout performer", said the 2019 ODI World Cup winner.

Chakravarthy grabbed five wickets from four overs and conceded 20 runs.

Explaining why he batted lower down the order, Morgan said that they wanted to make a longer batting line-up. He praised Rana and Narine. The former scored 81 runs from 53 balls. Meanwhile, the latter slammed 64 from 32 balls.

"Great of Sunil to come back and play as a proper allrounder. And Nitish Rana and him adding all the runs. The decision to bat Narine there is all the coach. He likes to play his cards. It is all Brendon", he quipped.

Meanwhile, losing captain Shreyas Iyer praised KKR's shot selection and their overall tactics.

"I think they (KKR batsmen) chose the bowlers to go after really well. They were really good in shot selection. They outplayed us in pretty much every department", said the DC skipper.

After the defeat, DC are currently second in the table with 14 points. Meanwhile, KKR are fourth with 12 points.

KKR face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on October 26. Meanwhile, DC face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on October 27.