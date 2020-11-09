Four-time champions Mumbai Indians are hoping to become the second side after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their Indian Premier League title. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 summit clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10. The defending champions have been the most consistent franchise this season but they know it will all count for nothing if they can't put their best foot forward in the final. Hence, their players have been training hard in the nets ahead of Tuesday's big clash. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their social media channels, their star players -- from skipper Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah -- can be seen sweating it out in the nets.

Watch the video here:

Rohit, whose injury has been a concern not just for the franchise but also the Indian team, played his trademark pull shots, giving an indication that he is fit and raring to take on Delhi Capitals' bowlers.

Bumrah and Trent Boult who have been in tremendous form throughout the season were also seen running in at full pace and sharpening their skills. Big hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard also swung their arms ahead of the mega encounter.

Mumbai Indians finished the league stage on top of the points table, collecting 18 points from 14 games, courtesy nine wins and five losses. The table toppers then outclassed Delhi Capitals in a one-sided Qualifier 1 to book a place in their second successive final.

Delhi Capitals made full use of the second chance they got for finishing in the top two and got the better of SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday to reach their maiden IPL final where thet will be up against the most successful team in tournament's history.